Amandeep Drall Shines Again: Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Triumph

Amandeep Drall clinched the seventh leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour with a three-over 213, marking her first win in 15 months. Despite tough conditions, her victory reinforces her status as a consistent player. Ridhima Dilawari finished second, while Vani Kapoor and Rhea Purvi Saravanan tied for third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:52 IST
Amandeep Drall

Amandeep Drall secured a remarkable victory at the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, breaking a 15-month title drought. Her consistent performance with rounds of one-over 71 established her as one of the tour's most reliable players, continuing her tradition of winning annually since 2015.

The final score of three-over 213 saw Drall claiming the title by two shots. Ridhima Dilawari concluded the event in second place with a commendable one-under 69, showcasing considerable skill in challenging conditions at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

Vani Kapoor, with multiple wins this season, shared a tie for third with Rhea Purvi Saravanan. The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour continues to be a platform where talent like Drall, Kapoor, and others demonstrate impressive skill and resilience.

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

