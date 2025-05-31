Amandeep Drall Shines Again: Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Triumph

Amandeep Drall secured a remarkable victory at the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, breaking a 15-month title drought. Her consistent performance with rounds of one-over 71 established her as one of the tour's most reliable players, continuing her tradition of winning annually since 2015.

The final score of three-over 213 saw Drall claiming the title by two shots. Ridhima Dilawari concluded the event in second place with a commendable one-under 69, showcasing considerable skill in challenging conditions at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

Vani Kapoor, with multiple wins this season, shared a tie for third with Rhea Purvi Saravanan. The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour continues to be a platform where talent like Drall, Kapoor, and others demonstrate impressive skill and resilience.