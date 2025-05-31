Jannik Sinner Dominates French Open with Flawless Performance

In a striking display of dominance, world number one Jannik Sinner crushed Czech player Jiri Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2, securing his place in the French Open's fourth round. The Italian prodigy dazzled spectators with his flawless execution on Saturday, completing the match in just over 90 minutes.

At 23, Sinner returned to the court post a three-month doping ban, demonstrating fierce prowess by winning the first 11 games without facing resistance. Having already reached the Rome final, he continues to defy expectations, not yet losing a set in his tournament comeback.

Facing 17th-seed Andrey Rublev next, Sinner's triumphant return to Grand Slam events extends his winning streak to 17, following impressive victories at the 2024 U.S. Open and the Australian Open before his suspension. His strategic focus and teamwork reflect his commitment to success on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)