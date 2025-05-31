Left Menu

Thrilling Showdowns at Asian Athletics Championship: Yadav and Kujur Shine Amidst Record-Breaking Feats

In an electrifying display at the Asian Athletics Championship, India's Sachin Yadav nearly challenged Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem for gold in javelin, but settled for silver. Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur set a new national record in the men's 200m, earning a bronze medal amidst fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:43 IST
Thrilling Showdowns at Asian Athletics Championship: Yadav and Kujur Shine Amidst Record-Breaking Feats
Sachin Yadav (Photo: sachin_javelin/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

India's Sachin Yadav delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Athletics Championship, closely contesting Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. Despite an impressive throw of 85.16m, Yadav settled for silver, falling just 1.24m short of Nadeem's 86.40m gold-winning throw.

In the men's 200m final, India's Animesh Kujur secured a bronze medal by setting a new national record of 20.32 seconds. His performance marked him as only the second Indian to reach the 200m podium at the Asian Championships, following Dharambir Singh in 2015.

While Japan's Towa Uzawa claimed gold with a championship record in the men's 200m, India's female athletes faced challenges in their event. Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in a competitive 200m race that saw China's Chen Yujie take gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025