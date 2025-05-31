Thrilling Showdowns at Asian Athletics Championship: Yadav and Kujur Shine Amidst Record-Breaking Feats

India's Sachin Yadav delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Athletics Championship, closely contesting Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. Despite an impressive throw of 85.16m, Yadav settled for silver, falling just 1.24m short of Nadeem's 86.40m gold-winning throw.

In the men's 200m final, India's Animesh Kujur secured a bronze medal by setting a new national record of 20.32 seconds. His performance marked him as only the second Indian to reach the 200m podium at the Asian Championships, following Dharambir Singh in 2015.

While Japan's Towa Uzawa claimed gold with a championship record in the men's 200m, India's female athletes faced challenges in their event. Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in a competitive 200m race that saw China's Chen Yujie take gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)