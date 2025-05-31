Simon Yates' Mesmerizing Giro d'Italia Triumph

Simon Yates delivered a stunning comeback at the Giro d'Italia, seizing the overall lead during the penultimate stage. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider erased an 81-second deficit to surpass Isaac Del Toro, taking the prestigious pink jersey. Meanwhile, Australian Chris Harper finished first in the stage.

The intense 205 km ride from Verres to Sestriere saw competitors gain 4,500 meters in altitude. It was a crucial day for frontrunners Richard Carapaz and Yates, who needed to shake off Del Toro to secure the jersey.

Ultimately, Yates triumphed on the infamous Colle delle Finestre climb, redeeming his 2018 disappointment when Chris Froome's attack left him trailing. This year, Yates' persistence paid off, with his victory solidified by assistance from Wout van Aert.