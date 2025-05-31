Left Menu

India Shines Bright with Second Place Finish at Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athletes showcased exceptional performance in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, securing second position with a total of 24 medals. Stellar performances in events like javelin throw and relay race bolstered their tally. Sachin Yadav and Animesh Kujur marked significant achievements, despite challenges, enhancing India's athletics prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Indian athletes delivered a stellar performance at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, finishing second overall with a commendable 24 medals. The team secured eight gold, ten silver, and six bronze medals, trailing China, which took the top spot with 26 medals.

The final day's spotlight was on the men's javelin throw, where Sachin Yadav, making his international debut, clinched a silver with an impressive throw of 85.16m, just shy of the automatic Tokyo World Championships qualification mark. Yadav expressed optimism about future competitions, attributing missed training sessions to a few injuries.

A standout performance came from Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m, clocking a personal best of 20.32 seconds, earning him a bronze. The Indian women's team also made strides, with a silver medal in the 4x100m relay. Notably, Pooja and Parul Chaudhary added to the silver tally in respective events, demonstrating India's growing competitiveness in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

