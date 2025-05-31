Sinner, Pegula, and Andreeva Shine Bright in Paris Triumphs

In yet another captivating day at the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner delivered an impressive performance, swiftly defeating Jiri Lehecka to sail into the fourth round. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula had to muster all her strength to overcome 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in a challenging three-set match.

The grey skies of Paris witnessed Sinner's clinical 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory, as fans watched in awe. Sinner is set to meet Andrey Rublev next, who advanced due to Arthur Fils' injury. In other matches, Mirra Andreeva displayed remarkable skill as she cruised past Yulia Putintseva, attributing her win to a young fan's drawing.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev continued his successful run, defeating Flavio Cobolli. Novak Djokovic aims for his 99th win at Roland Garros, and Jack Draper exhibited great form defeating Joao Fonseca. Daria Kasatkina ousted Paula Badosa, setting up an intriguing clash against Andreeva.