Gian Piero Gasperini Bids Farewell to Atalanta, Looks to New Opportunities

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini announced his departure from Atalanta after nine successful years. Known for transforming the club into Serie A leaders and clinching the Europa League title, Gasperini's exit was anticipated after he previously stated he wouldn't renew his contract. He is rumored to take over AS Roma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:46 IST
Gian Piero Gasperini, the acclaimed manager of Serie A's Atalanta, officially confirmed his departure from the club. Expressing gratitude to supporters, Gasperini shared an emotional farewell, marking the end of a remarkable nine-year journey.

The decision, not unexpected, follows Gasperini's February announcement of his intent not to renew his contract expiring in June. Over his tenure, Gasperini established Atalanta as a formidable force, leading the team to a Europa League victory in 2024.

Reports from Italian media suggest Gasperini is poised to succeed Claudio Ranieri as coach of AS Roma. Fans eagerly anticipate his next chapter, hopeful for continued success in Italian football.

