Rui Patricio Joins Al-Ain for Club World Cup Journey

Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio is set to join Al-Ain on a short-term contract for the 2025 Club World Cup, transferring from Atalanta. Patricio, with an impressive international career including Euro 2016 victory, will undergo medical tests and join training upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:59 IST
Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio is gearing up for a new challenge as he joins Al-Ain on a short-term contract for the 2025 Club World Cup. The announcement was made by the United Arab Emirates club, highlighting Patricio's move from Atalanta to bolster their squad for the prestigious tournament.

Patricio, who has an illustrious international career with 108 matches for Portugal, including a pivotal role in their Euro 2016 triumph, will arrive in the UAE shortly. Upon arrival, he will undergo medical tests before joining the first team in training, according to Al-Ain's statement.

Al-Ain, who clinched the AFC Champions League in 2024 and reached the 2018 Club World Cup final, is set for a competitive tournament in the United States. They are drawn in Group G alongside Juventus, Manchester City, and Morocco's Wydade, benefiting from a special FIFA transfer window for player signings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

