Maja Stark Surges Ahead Amidst Challenges at Erin Hills

In the third round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills, Sweden's Maja Stark fought through challenging conditions to secure a one-shot lead heading into the final day. The course proved markedly more difficult, with speedy greens and tricky pin placements impacting players across the board.

Stark, showing remarkable composure, managed to shoot a 2-under 70. Her performance, a 7-under 209 total, puts her in a strong position to win the prestigious tournament and its $2.4 million prize. Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez emerged as a worthy competitor, finishing her round with a near-flawless 68.

Throughout Saturday's round, numerous players struggled with double and triple bogeys on the challenging course. Nelly Korda, starting with difficulties, rallied late in the round. Despite problems with distance and placement, Stark remains optimistic about playing freely in the final round.