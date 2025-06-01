Left Menu

Sports Thrills and Spills: From Canceled Fights to Record-Breaking Wins

This roundup covers significant stories in the sports world, including the cancellation of the Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber fight, NASCAR events in Nashville, Novak Djokovic's 99th French Open victory, and Lachlan Kennedy's historic 100m sprint. Additional highlights include changes in the MLB and the Women's College World Series.

Updated: 01-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:29 IST
The UFC Fight Night, highly anticipated for its women's flyweight division match, ended unexpectedly as Erin Blanchfield's clash with Maycee Barber was canceled. Barber, a promising fighter with a 14-2 MMA record, wasn't medically cleared, altering the night's lineup last-minute at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, in NASCAR, the scene shifted to Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400. With Ross Chastain reveling in his recent Coca-Cola 600 victory, Chase Briscoe snatched a second consecutive pole position, gearing up for another intense race following his record-setting lap.

Away from motorsports, Novak Djokovic celebrated his 99th French Open win, and Australian sprinter Lachlan Kennedy broke a 22-year-old national record by sprinting the 100m in under 10 seconds. These stories highlight a vibrant weekend across various sports disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

