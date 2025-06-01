Left Menu

Yuki Tsunoda: Facing Pressure Amid High Stakes with Red Bull

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda faces significant pressure after struggling in recent races, starting last for the Spanish Grand Prix. Promoted to Red Bull's main team, Tsunoda aims to prove himself against tough comparisons to teammate Max Verstappen. His position follows Red Bull's swift replacement of Liam Lawson earlier this season.

Updated: 01-06-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:05 IST
Yuki Tsunoda: Facing Pressure Amid High Stakes with Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda finds himself under significant pressure following a challenging qualification for the Spanish Grand Prix. As the newest addition to Red Bull's lineup, Tsunoda is set to start from the back of the grid, a position that requires an outstanding performance on race day to claw back points.

Having ascended from the Racing Bulls junior team mid-season, Tsunoda had been tapped to partner up with the renowned Max Verstappen. Red Bull's decision to replace Liam Lawson after only two races further underscores the demanding expectations on Tsunoda, especially considering Lawson's similar struggles, which led to his departure.

Red Bull's second seat is notoriously challenging, as demonstrated by past drivers like Sergio Pérez. While Verstappen continues to excel, Tsunoda must navigate the pressures of internal competition while confronting struggles similar to his predecessors. Last finishing 17th in the Monaco GP, Tsunoda aspires to redeem himself in Spain.

