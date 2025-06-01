Celebration and Challenges: PSG's Historic Champions League Win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has secured a remarkable 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final, a historic win that marks the club's first triumph in this prestigious tournament. The victory occurred in Munich last Saturday, giving PSG the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

Returning to preparation for a Nations League semi-final against Spain, France coach Didier Deschamps will greet PSG players, including Ousmane Dembele. Dembele humorously noted that the players would return in high spirits following the weekend celebrations in Paris.

The event in Paris brought jubilation but also challenges, with fans urged to celebrate peacefully after incidents involving arrests and fatalities. Dembele emphasized PSG's deserved success after years of near misses, notably a 2020 final loss to Bayern Munich.

(With inputs from agencies.)