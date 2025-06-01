Left Menu

Tommy Paul's Historic French Open Breakthrough

Tommy Paul defeated Alexei Popyrin to become the first American male player in 22 years to reach the French Open quarter-finals. He matched Andre Agassi's 2003 record and became the only active American to reach the last eight on all surfaces. Paul praised his straight-sets win.

01-06-2025
Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul, ranked 12th in the world, achieved a historic milestone by defeating Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the French Open quarter-finals, a feat no American male player has accomplished in 22 years.

Matching Andre Agassi's 2003 run, Paul also marked his success across all three surfaces, having advanced to the Australian Open semi-final in 2023 and Wimbledon quarter-final in 2024.

Paul expressed relief at securing a swift straight-sets victory after enduring almost 11 hours on court in earlier rounds. His opponent, Popyrin, was unable to maintain his earlier form, struggling against Paul's aggressive play and precision.

