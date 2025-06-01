Mukesh Kumar's Triple Strike Revives India A's Hopes Against England Lions
Pacer Mukesh Kumar revitalized India A's prospects by taking three quick wickets, disrupting England Lions' innings despite Max Holden's century. At the end of the session, England Lions stood at 333/5, trailing India A by 224 runs. Tom Haines remains not out, guiding the team's innings forward.
In an impressive display of skill, pacer Mukesh Kumar revitalized India A's fortunes against England Lions in their ongoing four-day Unofficial Test match. Kumar's three quick dismissals disrupted the visitors' innings on Sunday, despite Max Holden's brilliant eighth first-class century.
England Lions found themselves at 333 for five at lunch, trailing India A by 224 runs. Among the key highlights was Tom Haines, who remains unbeaten on 142, after forming a pivotal 181-run partnership with Holden for the third wicket.
Holden's dismissal at 101 came as Kumar delivered a series of precise balls, which also saw the back of Lions' skipper James Rew and Rehan Ahmed. The opportunistic bowling of Kumar turned the tide, granting India A a hopeful comeback on the penultimate day of the match.
