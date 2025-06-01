Left Menu

Punjab Kings Face Off Mumbai Indians in IPL Qualifier

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifier 2. Yuzvendra Chahal returns for Punjab, while Reece Topley was brought in to replace the injured Richard Gleeson for Mumbai. Both teams are vying for a spot in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:13 IST
The Punjab Kings decided to bowl after winning the toss in a crucial IPL Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the veteran leg-spinner, returns to Punjab's line-up, enhancing their bowling strength.

For Mumbai, Reece Topley takes over the reins as he steps in for the injured Richard Gleeson, adding depth to their attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

