Rain Delays IPL Qualifier 2, But Mumbai vs Punjab Set to Proceed
The IPL Qualifier 2 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings faced over two hours of rain delay but will continue with no overs lost. The match, initially planned to start at 7:30pm, resumed at 9:45pm. Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field, bringing Yuzvendra Chahal into their team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated IPL Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings encountered a significant delay due to rain, delaying the start by more than two hours.
Scheduled to start at 7:30pm, the match will instead commence at 9:45pm, BCCI confirmed, with no loss of overs.
Punjab Kings opted to field first, reinstating Yuzvendra Chahal in their lineup, while Mumbai Indians introduced Reece Topley for his season debut, replacing the injured Richard Gleeson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement