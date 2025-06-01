Left Menu

Rain Delays IPL Qualifier 2, But Mumbai vs Punjab Set to Proceed

The IPL Qualifier 2 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings faced over two hours of rain delay but will continue with no overs lost. The match, initially planned to start at 7:30pm, resumed at 9:45pm. Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field, bringing Yuzvendra Chahal into their team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:41 IST
Rain Delays IPL Qualifier 2, But Mumbai vs Punjab Set to Proceed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated IPL Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings encountered a significant delay due to rain, delaying the start by more than two hours.

Scheduled to start at 7:30pm, the match will instead commence at 9:45pm, BCCI confirmed, with no loss of overs.

Punjab Kings opted to field first, reinstating Yuzvendra Chahal in their lineup, while Mumbai Indians introduced Reece Topley for his season debut, replacing the injured Richard Gleeson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025