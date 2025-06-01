Left Menu

Manchester United Seals Deal for Matheus Cunha

Manchester United has signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton for a club-record fee of 62.5 million pounds. Cunha scored 15 goals last season. The transfer is contingent on visa and registration completion. Cunha is also set to join Brazil's World Cup qualifying squad under Carlo Ancelotti.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United has finalized a landmark agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers, securing Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha for a substantial 62.5 million pound fee.

The transaction, confirmed by Wolves, stands as a club-record sale, underscoring Cunha's value and impact during his tenure with the team.

Before his impending move to Old Trafford, Cunha is gearing up to join Brazil's national squad for an upcoming World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, marking Carlo Ancelotti's inaugural match as manager.

