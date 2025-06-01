Left Menu

Simon Yates Triumphs at 2025 Giro d'Italia, Secures Second Grand Tour Victory

Simon Yates clinched the 2025 Giro d'Italia on Sunday, marking his second Grand Tour win. Despite not winning any stages, Yates captured the overall title by overtaking Isaac Del Toro. Teammate Olav Kooij claimed the final stage victory in Rome after a strategic sprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:55 IST
Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrated a major triumph on Sunday by winning the 2025 Giro d'Italia, thus securing his second Grand Tour victory. The strategic play came into full effect when he seized the pink jersey from Isaac Del Toro the day before.

The final stage saw Yates receiving papal blessings at the Vatican before effortlessly finishing in Rome. Although he did not win any individual stages, he, adorned in pink, emulated Alberto Contador's 2015 feat by winning the Giro. Teammate Olav Kooij sprinted to secure the stage victory.

The concluding 143 km stretch began and ended in Rome. Initially, a six-man breakaway gained a lead, but by the last lap, only two remained upfront. Josef Cerny's solo attempt was thwarted, and Visma-Lease a Bike orchestrated a flawlessly calculated finish, with Wout Van Aert setting up for Kooij's stage win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

