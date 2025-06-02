Mumbai Indians Secure Thrilling Win in IPL Qualifier 2
In a high-scoring IPL Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 203 against Punjab Kings at the Sunday match. Despite losing early wickets, contributions from Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav propelled the team to a formidable score. Punjab Kings' bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs.
The IPL Qualifier 2 match witnessed an impressive performance by the Mumbai Indians as they tallied a robust total of 203 runs against the Punjab Kings on Sunday. The match unfolded with a series of notable performances under the floodlights.
Opening for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, scoring only 8 runs, caught by Vyshak off Stoinis. However, standout contributions by Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav, each scoring 38 and 44 respectively, laid a solid foundation for their team's innings.
Despite the relentless efforts of Punjab Kings' bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Mumbai Indians maintained a steady run flow, eventually closing their innings at 203, offering a sizable challenge for their opposition.
