Platense Clinches First Argentine Apertura with Mainero's Heroic Goal

Platense won their maiden Argentine Apertura title with a narrow 1-0 triumph against Huracan, courtesy of Guido Mainero's second-half goal. Despite Huracan's initial dominance, Platense capitalized on a rebound to secure the victory. This marks their first significant achievement since returning to the top league in 2021.

Platense secured their first Argentine Apertura tournament title on Sunday by narrowly defeating Huracan 1-0, thanks to Guido Mainero's decisive second-half goal.

The match, held at a buzzing Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, saw Huracan initially dominate, with players like Agustin Urzi driving their efforts forward and Eric Ramirez almost scoring with a header.

However, Platense, who entered the knockout stage with a surprising sixth-place finish in Group B, broke through just after the hour mark when Mainero capitalized on a rebound to score, securing their first major trophy since returning to the top league in 2021.

