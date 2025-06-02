Platense Clinches First Argentine Apertura with Mainero's Heroic Goal
Platense won their maiden Argentine Apertura title with a narrow 1-0 triumph against Huracan, courtesy of Guido Mainero's second-half goal. Despite Huracan's initial dominance, Platense capitalized on a rebound to secure the victory. This marks their first significant achievement since returning to the top league in 2021.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 03:40 IST
Platense secured their first Argentine Apertura tournament title on Sunday by narrowly defeating Huracan 1-0, thanks to Guido Mainero's decisive second-half goal.
The match, held at a buzzing Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, saw Huracan initially dominate, with players like Agustin Urzi driving their efforts forward and Eric Ramirez almost scoring with a header.
However, Platense, who entered the knockout stage with a surprising sixth-place finish in Group B, broke through just after the hour mark when Mainero capitalized on a rebound to score, securing their first major trophy since returning to the top league in 2021.
Advertisement