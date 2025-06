Thrilling Advances: French Open Quarter-Finalists Emerge

On an action-packed day at the French Open, several top seeds demonstrated their prowess on clay. Italian eight seed Lorenzo Musetti conquered Danish 10th seed Holger Rune in a three-hour marathon, securing his quarter-final place.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka powered past American Amanda Anisimova, setting up a quarter-final clash against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Meanwhile, defending champion Iga Swiatek staged an impressive comeback to defeat Elena Rybakina.

Overcoming American Ben Shelton's resistance, Carlos Alcaraz advanced, as did American Frances Tiafoe, who outplayed Germany's Daniel Altmaier. Tommy Paul marked a milestone as the first American male to reach the French Open quarters in 22 years.

