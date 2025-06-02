Top Highlights from Asian Football Leagues
Kashima Antlers extend their lead in Japan, while Jeonbuk Motors take the top spot in South Korea. Karim Benzema shines for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, and Melbourne City claims the A-League title in Australia. Key wins reshuffle standings and boost teams' title aspirations across leagues.
This week in Asian football showed defining moments across various leagues. In Japan, Kashima Antlers solidified their lead with a 1-0 victory over Gamba Osaka. Meanwhile, Kashiwa Reysol dropped to fourth following their 3-1 defeat to Vissel Kobe.
South Korean league action saw Jeonbuk Motors defeating Ulsan HD 3-1, pushing the defending champions to third place. Goals from Lee Chung-yong and Song Min-kyu helped Jeonbuk assert dominance at the top of the table.
Over in Saudi Arabia, Karim Benzema led Al-Ittihad to a 3-1 Saudi Cup final win for a domestic double. Melbourne City also celebrated, winning the A-League Championship with a derby victory over Melbourne Victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
