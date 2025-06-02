Top Highlights from Asian Football Leagues

This week in Asian football showed defining moments across various leagues. In Japan, Kashima Antlers solidified their lead with a 1-0 victory over Gamba Osaka. Meanwhile, Kashiwa Reysol dropped to fourth following their 3-1 defeat to Vissel Kobe.

South Korean league action saw Jeonbuk Motors defeating Ulsan HD 3-1, pushing the defending champions to third place. Goals from Lee Chung-yong and Song Min-kyu helped Jeonbuk assert dominance at the top of the table.

Over in Saudi Arabia, Karim Benzema led Al-Ittihad to a 3-1 Saudi Cup final win for a domestic double. Melbourne City also celebrated, winning the A-League Championship with a derby victory over Melbourne Victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)