Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Historic IPL Final

Shreyas Iyer's explosive performance, scoring 87 not out, led Punjab Kings to their first IPL final in 11 years. Despite Mumbai Indians' strong campaign, Iyer's strategic play proved decisive in the knockout match. MI coach Jayawardene praised Iyer and highlighted Suryakumar Yadav's consistency throughout the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:14 IST
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledged Shreyas Iyer's calculated innings as a threat, after Mumbai lost to Punjab Kings in the IPL knockout match. Iyer unleashed an impressive 87-run knock, featuring eight sixes and five fours, helping Punjab secure a spot in their first IPL final in over a decade.

Despite Mumbai's solid season, Iyer's partnership with Nehal Wadhera was pivotal, as the pair turned the tide with an 84-run stand. Wadhera supported Iyer with 48 runs, receiving two fortuitous chances through dropped catches.

Jayawardene commended Suryakumar Yadav's consistent form, his first MI player to exceed 700 runs in a season. The coach reflected on missed scoring opportunities and emphasized the importance of effective execution to secure a win in high-pressure matches.

Latest News

