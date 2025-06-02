Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Historic IPL Final

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledged Shreyas Iyer's calculated innings as a threat, after Mumbai lost to Punjab Kings in the IPL knockout match. Iyer unleashed an impressive 87-run knock, featuring eight sixes and five fours, helping Punjab secure a spot in their first IPL final in over a decade.

Despite Mumbai's solid season, Iyer's partnership with Nehal Wadhera was pivotal, as the pair turned the tide with an 84-run stand. Wadhera supported Iyer with 48 runs, receiving two fortuitous chances through dropped catches.

Jayawardene commended Suryakumar Yadav's consistent form, his first MI player to exceed 700 runs in a season. The coach reflected on missed scoring opportunities and emphasized the importance of effective execution to secure a win in high-pressure matches.

