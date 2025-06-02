Left Menu

Joe Root's ODI Resurgence: England's Leading Run-Scorer Sets New Milestones

Joe Root reflects on his resurgence in ODI cricket after leading England to a win over West Indies. Root, now England's top ODI scorer, expressed a desire to play more matches and contribute under Jos Buttler's captaincy. He emphasizes his role and ambition to sustain England's success.

Joe Root. (Photo- @englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
In an exceptional display of skill and determination, England's Joe Root has marked his resurgence in ODI cricket by surpassing Eoin Morgan to become the nation's leading run-scorer in the format. Root's 166* against the West Indies not only secured a thrilling three-wicket victory but also cemented his place in history as the first English player to reach 7,000 ODI runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Root attributed his impressive return to ODIs to a sense of guilt for not being more involved under Jos Buttler's captaincy. "I want to give as much as I can for England as long as I can," Root proclaimed, emphasizing his commitment to continue contributing to the team's success.

Root's determination to reclaim his influential role in England's ODI lineup is palpable, with 1,226 runs scored in just 36 matches since the 2019 World Cup. His aspiration is further underscored by his phenomenal performances this year, where he averages 80 in ODIs, with two centuries to his name.

