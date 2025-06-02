Rajeev Shukla Poised to Assume BCCI Presidency as Roger Binny Reaches Retirement Age

Rajeev Shukla, the current Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is on track to become the acting president this July as current president Roger Binny approaches the governing body's age limit of 70. Highly placed sources suggest that Shukla will assume this role temporarily for three months.

Following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for September, when Shukla turns 66, he could potentially stand for election to become the full-time president. Roger Binny became the 36th president of the BCCI in October 2022, succeeding former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who completed a three-year term.

Under Binny's presidency, India secured trophies in notable events like the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and initiated the Women's Premier League (WPL). Binny made significant contributions as a player and served on the BCCI selection committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)