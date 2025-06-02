Left Menu

D Gukesh Stuns Chess World with Victory Over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh secured a dramatic win against former world champion Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round of the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. Despite the victory, Gukesh showed sportsmanship, understanding Carlsen's frustration. The win elevates Gukesh to third place in the tournament standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:21 IST
D Gukesh Stuns Chess World with Victory Over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025
D Gukesh. (Photo- @FIDE_chess X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a sensational upset at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, India's chess sensation D Gukesh conquered former world number one Magnus Carlsen, marking his first classical win against the Norwegian grandmaster. After battling from a losing position, the 19-year-old sealed a historical victory in Round 6, becoming only the second Indian ever to defeat Carlsen in this competitive setting, with Chess.com reporting on the unexpected triumph.

Reflecting on the match, Gukesh expressed mixed emotions about the nature of his win and showed understanding of Carlsen's visible frustrations following the match's end. Gukesh remarked, "I mean, [it was] not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I will take it," and noted that he could empathize with Carlsen's reaction, admitting, "I have also banged a lot of tables in my career."

Despite Carlsen dominating early phases of the game, it was Gukesh who turned the tables, capitalizing on his opponent's missteps. He described the win as somewhat fortuitous, acknowledging that the odds were not typically in his favor. Gukesh's coach, Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, lauded his resilience and strategic evolution during the match, crediting Gukesh's perseverance in a seemingly lost position as the pivotal factor in his success.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025