D Gukesh Stuns Chess World with Victory Over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025

In a sensational upset at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, India's chess sensation D Gukesh conquered former world number one Magnus Carlsen, marking his first classical win against the Norwegian grandmaster. After battling from a losing position, the 19-year-old sealed a historical victory in Round 6, becoming only the second Indian ever to defeat Carlsen in this competitive setting, with Chess.com reporting on the unexpected triumph.

Reflecting on the match, Gukesh expressed mixed emotions about the nature of his win and showed understanding of Carlsen's visible frustrations following the match's end. Gukesh remarked, "I mean, [it was] not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I will take it," and noted that he could empathize with Carlsen's reaction, admitting, "I have also banged a lot of tables in my career."

Despite Carlsen dominating early phases of the game, it was Gukesh who turned the tables, capitalizing on his opponent's missteps. He described the win as somewhat fortuitous, acknowledging that the odds were not typically in his favor. Gukesh's coach, Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, lauded his resilience and strategic evolution during the match, crediting Gukesh's perseverance in a seemingly lost position as the pivotal factor in his success.