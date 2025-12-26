India's Women's T20I Victory: Shafali Verma's Spectacular Chase

Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma's stellar performances with the ball, coupled with Shafali Verma's explosive batting, ensured India's dominant eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the third women's T20I match on Friday. With this win, India claims the five-match series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India maintained their supremacy by restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 112 for seven, thanks to Renuka's four-wicket haul and Deepti joining Megan Schutt as the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is. Shafali's unbeaten 79 off 42 balls led to a formidable chase, accomplishing the target with 40 balls remaining.

Although Sri Lanka briefly tried to resist through Hasini Perera's brisk start and Kavisha Dilhari's spin, the Indian team quickly regained control. Deepti and Renuka continued to pick up crucial wickets, eventually restricting Sri Lanka to a subpar total.