Shafali Verma's Fiery Fifty Secures Series Victory for India

In a stunning display of power and precision, Shafali Verma shone with an unbeaten 79, propelling India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third Women's T20 International.

Opting to bowl first, India saw pacer Renuka Singh dominate the attack with four wickets, helping restrict Sri Lanka to a meager 112 for seven. Deepti Sharma added to the home side's bowling prowess by claiming three wickets.

Despite resistance from Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani, who scored 25 and 27 respectively, Shafali Verma's masterful innings ensured an unassailable series lead for India at 3-0, achieved with ease in just 13.2 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)