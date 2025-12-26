Left Menu

Shafali Verma's Fiery Fifty Secures Series Victory for India

Shafali Verma’s unbeaten 79 led India to a decisive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third Women's T20, securing a series victory. Key contributions came from Renuka Singh's four-wicket haul and Deepti Sharma’s three wickets, limiting Sri Lanka to 112 for seven.

In a stunning display of power and precision, Shafali Verma shone with an unbeaten 79, propelling India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third Women's T20 International.

Opting to bowl first, India saw pacer Renuka Singh dominate the attack with four wickets, helping restrict Sri Lanka to a meager 112 for seven. Deepti Sharma added to the home side's bowling prowess by claiming three wickets.

Despite resistance from Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani, who scored 25 and 27 respectively, Shafali Verma's masterful innings ensured an unassailable series lead for India at 3-0, achieved with ease in just 13.2 overs.

