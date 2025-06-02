Musetti Shines: Landmark Victory and a French Open Journey

At the ongoing French Open, Lorenzo Musetti earned a notable milestone by achieving his first top 10 win in a Grand Slam match. On Sunday night, he triumphed over Holger Rune in the fourth round, securing a spot in his second major quarterfinal. According to the ATP's official site, Musetti conquered Rune with a scoreline of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, overpowering Rune significantly in the last two sets during a three-hour and 18-minute duel.

Musetti aims to replicate his impressive Wimbledon performance from last year, where he reached the semifinals. His next challenge comes against Frances Tiafoe, who remains in top form, not dropping a set thus far. Tiafoe advanced to his first French Open quarterfinal by defeating unseeded German talent Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). Remarkably, he becomes the first American since Andre Agassi in 1995 to reach the Paris QFs without losing a set, joined by Tommy Paul as the USA features two male quarterfinalists for the first time since 1996.

In another match that day, Carlos Alcaraz achieved his 100th tour-level win by defeating Ben Shelton. The encounter was acclaimed for high-caliber strokes and sportsmanship. Alcaraz emerged victorious after a fierce three-hour, 19-minute match with scores of 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, setting up a quarterfinal face-off against Tommy Paul. Reflecting on his victory, Alcaraz expressed relief at overcoming mental hurdles during the match, aiming now to defend his Paris title, a feat achieved by only Rafael Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten this century.

