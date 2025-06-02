Adverse Weather and Health Concerns Postpone Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the postponement of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, initially set to begin on June 6, due to adverse weather and public health concerns in Sri Lanka.

This decision came after consultations with Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva, who cited concerns over adverse weather and the chikungunya disease in a letter to ACC Chief Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

The ACC, with its commitment to promoting women's cricket, plans to reschedule the tournament, which plays a strategic role in Asia's cricket future. Meanwhile, concerns loom over the men's Asia Cup T20 due to India-Pakistan tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)