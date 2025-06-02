Left Menu

Adverse Weather and Health Concerns Postpone Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council has postponed the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup due to adverse weather and health concerns in Sri Lanka. The decision followed a request from Sri Lanka Cricket Board President. The ACC prioritizes women's cricket and plans to reschedule the tournament soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:13 IST
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the postponement of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, initially set to begin on June 6, due to adverse weather and public health concerns in Sri Lanka.

This decision came after consultations with Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva, who cited concerns over adverse weather and the chikungunya disease in a letter to ACC Chief Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

The ACC, with its commitment to promoting women's cricket, plans to reschedule the tournament, which plays a strategic role in Asia's cricket future. Meanwhile, concerns loom over the men's Asia Cup T20 due to India-Pakistan tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

