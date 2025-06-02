Left Menu

Mayank Agarwal's Triumphant Return Boosts RCB's IPL Campaign

Dinesh Karthik, RCB's mentor, highlights Mayank Agarwal's impactful return to the team due to his state connection and match-winning prowess. With Padikkal's injury, RCB scouted for replacements and signed Agarwal, whose performance propelled RCB to the finals at the Ahmedabad finale against Punjab Kings.

Updated: 02-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:24 IST
Mayank Agarawal. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik has commented on Mayank Agarwal's return to the franchise, attributing it to his strong connection with the state and his proven match-winning abilities. Agarwal was signed by RCB in May following an injury to Devdutt Padikkal, who had been a linchpin at number three.

In a video titled 'E03 RCB's road to Finale' released by RCB on YouTube, Karthik elaborated on the process of replacing injured players. He stated, "When someone is ruled out, it's unfortunate, but we strive to find the best possible replacement." He acknowledged the solid scouting process led by Malolan Rangarajan and cited Mo Bobat's expertise in player scouting for the English team.

Karthik further explained, "The scouting process is fascinating. Malolan's assessment closely aligns with our evaluation criteria. Once Mayank's name came up, considering his past performances and local roots, it was a straightforward decision." Since rejoining RCB, Mayank has impressed with 71 runs in three games, contributing significantly to RCB's campaign.

The much-anticipated IPL final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled for Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This marks RCB's fourth final appearance and PBKS's second after an eleven-year gap. Both teams are vying for their first-ever IPL title in what promises to be an epic showdown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

