HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1335 LAST FRENCH HOPE BOISSON STUNS PEGULA

World number 361 Lois Boisson, the last remaining French player in the singles draw, upset third seed Jessica Pegula 3-6 6-4 6-4 to reach her first French Open quarter-final. American Pegula took the first set in about half an hour, but 22-year-old Boisson won the second and broke early in the decider before sealing victory to the delight of the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

1207 ZVEREV THROUGH AFTER GRIEKSPOOR RETIRES Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev, seeded third, reached his seventh French Open quarter-finals in eight years after his Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set.

The Dutchman was 6-4 3-0 down when he called for the medic and after a brief discussion the umpire announced his retirement. 1043 ANDREEVA OVERCOMES KASATKINA TO REACH LAST EIGHT

Last year's semi-finalist Mirra Andreeva beat Australian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5. The Russian teenager recovered from 5-3 down in the second set to win four straight games and close out the match. READ MORE:

Zverev reaches seventh French Open quarters after Griekspoor retires Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters

Gauff speeds past Alexandrova to book French Open last-eight spot PREVIEW: Djokovic seeks landmark 100th win at French Open

Swiatek digs herself out of deep hole, Alcaraz powers on at French Open Alcaraz hopes to learn from mistakes ahead of Paul quarter-final

Shelton confident he is closing gap to top players despite Alcaraz defeat Musetti swings past Rune into French Open quarter-finals

Top seed Sabalenka powers past Anisimova into the French Open last eight No more outside courts for me, only centre court from now on, says Sabalenka

Swiatek thankful for confidence-boosting win over Rybakina at French Open Zheng subdues Samsonova to reach maiden French Open quarter-final

Paul misses Florida fishing season but reels in a lunker in Paris 1032 GAUFF BLASTS PAST ALEXANDROVA

Second seed Coco Gauff eased past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5. The American breezed through the opening set in 30 minutes but had to work harder in the second before booking her spot in the last eight. 0904 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. World number one Jannik Sinner takes on 17th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, while 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be chasing a milestone 100th French Open win when he meets Cameron Norrie.

British hopes rest on Norrie and fifth seed Jack Draper, who is up against the entertaining Alexander Bublik. FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 0900 GMT) 20-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Lois Boisson (France) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 17-Andrey Rublev (Russia) COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

6-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 17-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Hailey Baptiste (U.S.) Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

(Compiled by by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)