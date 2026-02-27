Left Menu

Shell Resumes Development in Kazakhstan Amid Legal Disputes

Kazakhstan's energy minister Erlan Akkenzhenov announced that Shell will continue its development projects in Kazakhstan. Previously, Shell considered pausing investments due to legal proceedings initiated by the Kazakh government over cost disputes with international companies.

Kazakhstan's energy minister Erlan Akkenzhenov stated on Friday that Shell has recommitted to its development projects in the country.

Earlier, on February 6, Shell had announced plans to halt new investments following a series of legal actions by the Kazakh government. These legal disputes revolve around cost disagreements with major oil companies, including Shell.

The decision to proceed with current projects signals a potential thaw in tensions between Shell and Kazakhstan, though the overarching legal battles remain unresolved.

