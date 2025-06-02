Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka eyes revenge against Zheng in French Open quarter-finals

The French Open quarter-finals start on Tuesday with top seed Aryna Sabalenka facing Zheng Qinwen, who won gold when Roland Garros hosted the tennis tournament at last year's Paris Olympics. The defending champions are also in action, with Iga Swiatek taking on Elina Svitolina and Carlos Alcaraz facing Tommy Paul.

Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees shut down Dodgers to avoid sweep

Ben Rice hit a two-run home run and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough went six strong innings against his former club as the visiting New York Yankees avoided a three-game sweep in a World Series rematch with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. DJ LeMahieu had four hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Yankees finished a 6-3 road trip against the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. It was LeMahieu's first four-hit game since June of 2021.

Panthers C Aleksander Barkov repeats as Selke winner

For the second consecutive year and third time in five seasons, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov on Monday was named the Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's best defensive forward. Barkov, 29, who also won the award for the 2020-21 season, received 96 first-place votes and recorded 1,363 points to beat out Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart (837 points). Barkov appeared on 173 of the 191 ballots.

Tennis-Djokovic beats Norrie to join Nadal in French Open century club

Three-times champion Novak Djokovic roared into the French Open quarter-finals by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 for his 100th match victory at Roland Garros on Monday to join Rafa Nadal in one of sport's most exclusive fraternities. The Serbian's determined performance ensured he became only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam following the retired Nadal (112), keeping him on track for a record 25th major at the site of his Olympic gold last year.

Tennis-Keys downs Baptiste to set up another all-American clash with Gauff

Madison Keys fought off a late challenge from fellow American Hailey Baptiste to book her spot in the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-5 victory at Roland Garros on Monday. The seventh-seeded Keys cantered through the opening set before Baptiste broke for 3-1 in the second, pushing the Australian Open champion to the limit on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Tennis-Gauff speeds into French Open last eight, Pegula crashes out

Second seed Coco Gauff brushed aside Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5 on Monday to move into the French Open quarter-finals and stay on course for her first title in Paris. Gauff, who got to the final in 2022 and semi-finals last year, is the youngest American player to reach at least the fourth round at seven consecutive Grand Slams since Venus Williams between 1997-1999.

Athletics-Gold medallist Thomas harassed by bettor at Grand Slam Track

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas said she was verbally abused at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia last weekend, the latest incident of harassment the American has reported this year. Thomas, who won gold in the 200 metres, and 4x100m and 4x400m relays in Paris, said in a post on X that a man followed her around the track while she took pictures for fans and signed autographs, shouting personal insults at her.

Reds' Elly De La Cruz honors sister, homers a day after her death

Cincinnati Reds All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz endured an emotional Sunday as he chose to play one day after the death of his older sister, Genelis De La Cruz Sanchez. De La Cruz honored her memory with "RIP" written on his cleats and hat for the game against the host Chicago Cubs. When he homered in the sixth inning, De La Cruz patted his jersey over his heart, pointed skyward and clapped before he crossed home plate, then made a heart gesture with his hands.

Sens sign D Tyler Kleven to 2-year, $3.2M extension

The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Tyler Kleven to a two-year, $3.2 million extension on Monday. Kleven, 23, just completed his first full season in the NHL and could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Saquon Barkley hurdles way on to 'Madden 26' cover

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley vaulted onto the cover of the "Madden 26" video game. EA Sports released a cover image on social media Monday featuring the Super Bowl champion hurdling a defender.

Michigan State hires J Batt as athletic director

Michigan State announced the hiring of J Batt as the Spartans' new athletic director on Monday. Batt has held that same position at Georgia Tech since 2022 after serving as deputy AD at Alabama (2017-22) and associate AD at East Carolina (2013-17).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)