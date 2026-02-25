Left Menu

Sidney Crosby's Olympic Setback: A Blow to Canada's Hockey Hopes

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is sidelined for at least four weeks due to a lower-body injury sustained at the Winter Olympics. Crosby, a key figure in Canada's hockey success, was injured during the quarter-finals. The setback comes during the first NHL player participation in the Olympics since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:29 IST
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be out for a minimum of four weeks following a lower-body injury incurred at the Winter Olympics, as announced by the NHL team on Wednesday.

Crosby, celebrated for his decisive contributions to Canada's previous Olympic victories, was injured in the quarter-finals against the Czech Republic, missing subsequent games, including Canada's loss to the United States in the final.

This Olympics marked the return of NHL players since 2014, reflecting the league's complex considerations around participation, costs, and player welfare amidst global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

