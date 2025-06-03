Amy Jones rises in ICC Women's ODI Rankings after brilliant century for England

A scintillating century from England's Amy Jones has propelled the wicketkeeper-batter up three places in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Jones smashed 122 from 121 balls in their first of three ODIs against the West Indies in Derby, propelling the hosts to an imposing total of 345/6 from their 50 overs. The target proved too steep for the tourists, who were bowled out for 237.

It means the 31-year-old leaps to seventh in the rankings and a career-high 666 rating points, the second-highest ranked England batter behind Nat Sciver-Brunt (third, 726 rating points). Tammy Beaumont,meanwhile, enjoyed a two-spot bump of her own after also raising her bat, making 107 from 104 balls in an opening partnership of 222.

Beaumont now stands in 11th (638) and 12 points behind Australian Ash Gardner who rounds out the top 10. Meanwhile, it was work with the ball that helped Hayley Matthews make a top-ten rankings jump, claiming 2/49 in her 10 overs in the same match.

It meant the 27-year-old climbed two spots to seventh in the ODI bowling rankings (646), complementing her No.4 ranking in the batting and No.2 spot in the All-Rounder rankings, which she helped solidify with a knock of 48. Matthews' All-Rounder rating of 448 is a career-high, with Gardner (470) the only player above the Barbadian in the latest update.

ODI cricket is the focus for a number of women's teams, with the Women's Cricket World Cup beginning in late September. (ANI)

