Highlights of the Day: A Whirlwind of Action in Sports

A roundup of current sports news includes several key highlights: the Steelers' potential trades, Iga Swiatek's French Open semi-final success, Novak Djokovic's quarter-final match, Gabriel Davis visiting the Steelers, John Deere's extended sponsorship, venue plans for LA28 Paralympics, and C.J. Stroud's limited activities due to injury.

Updated: 03-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:27 IST
In current sports news, notable developments have emerged across various disciplines. The Pittsburgh Steelers appear unlikely to pursue a trade for Miami Dolphins' tight end Jonnu Smith, although they will host free agent wide receiver Gabriel Davis this Thursday.

In tennis, Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the French Open semi-finals after defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, aiming for a historic fourth consecutive title. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to compete against Alexander Zverev in Wednesday's quarter-final, a key matchup in the tournament.

Other highlights include John Deere's continued sponsorship of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic through 2030 and the unveiling of venue plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. In NFL news, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is limiting his throwing due to shoulder tightness.

