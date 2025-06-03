Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Historic IPL Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious in their first Indian Premier League title match, narrowly defeating Punjab Kings by six runs. Batting first, they set a target of 190-9. Despite Virat Kohli scoring 43 runs, it was the exceptional bowling that led Bengaluru to triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:32 IST
In a thrilling finale of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their first ever title with a slender six-run win over Punjab Kings.

The final, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saw Bengaluru post a modest total of 190-9 after being put in to bat.

Virat Kohli's contribution of 43 runs was pivotal, yet it was Bengaluru's resilient bowling performance that truly ensured their memorable victory.

