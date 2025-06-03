Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Historic IPL Victory

In a thrilling finale of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their first ever title with a slender six-run win over Punjab Kings.

The final, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saw Bengaluru post a modest total of 190-9 after being put in to bat.

Virat Kohli's contribution of 43 runs was pivotal, yet it was Bengaluru's resilient bowling performance that truly ensured their memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)