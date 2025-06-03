Left Menu

Virat Kohli: The Showman Crowned at Last

Virat Kohli, roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008, finally wins his maiden IPL title after an 18-year journey filled with highs and lows. Known for his charisma, Kohli became the face of RCB, transforming the club's image and cementing a long-lasting bond with the fans.

Virat Kohli's journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru culminated in a maiden IPL title, bringing an end to an 18-year relationship marked by dramatic ups and downs. Kohli, renowned for his charisma and connection with fans, finally achieved the elusive victory after a suspenseful match finale.

Introduced to the team in 2008, Kohli evolved from a young, irreverent player into the team's leader, navigating the high-stakes environment with unwavering resolve. His dynamic personality attracted fervent support from the Bengaluru loyalists, embedding him deep into the team's cultural fabric.

Despite early challenges and RCB's trophy drought amid competitors' successes, Kohli's unwavering dedication never wavered. Celebrated as a prime player throughout the IPL and T20s, he gracefully lifted the coveted trophy on a warm Ahmedabad night, where cricket history was scripted by his triumphant spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

