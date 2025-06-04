Left Menu

LA28 Paralympic Games: A Landmark Celebration of Inclusive Athleticism

The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games will utilize LA's existing venues across key locations, maximizing the city's infrastructure for an inclusive celebration of athleticism. Featuring 4,480 athletes across 23 sports, it promises a historic level of diversity and medal events, marking a new chapter in Paralympic history.

Updated: 04-06-2025 00:53 IST
The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games are set to transform the city into a beacon of inclusive athleticism, utilizing existing sports venues across sites like downtown LA and Venice Beach. The strategic placement of events promises to enhance accessibility and fan engagement, making it a historic showcase of diversity.

Key competitions will take place at major venues including Crypto.com Arena and SoFi Stadium. The venue plan integrates a 35-mile radius to minimize travel times for athletes, ensuring a seamless transition between events and underscoring LA28's commitment to elevating Paralympic sport.

Scheduled from August 15-27, the Games will highlight not only the highest level of athleticism but also LA's ongoing effort to improve citywide inclusive accessibility. By hosting the Paralympics, LA aims to leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond the event, enriching the city for future generations.

