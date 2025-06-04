LA28 Paralympic Games: A Landmark Celebration of Inclusive Athleticism

The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games are set to transform the city into a beacon of inclusive athleticism, utilizing existing sports venues across sites like downtown LA and Venice Beach. The strategic placement of events promises to enhance accessibility and fan engagement, making it a historic showcase of diversity.

Key competitions will take place at major venues including Crypto.com Arena and SoFi Stadium. The venue plan integrates a 35-mile radius to minimize travel times for athletes, ensuring a seamless transition between events and underscoring LA28's commitment to elevating Paralympic sport.

Scheduled from August 15-27, the Games will highlight not only the highest level of athleticism but also LA's ongoing effort to improve citywide inclusive accessibility. By hosting the Paralympics, LA aims to leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond the event, enriching the city for future generations.

