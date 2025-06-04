Left Menu

Bruno Fernandes Rejects Al-Hilal for Premier League Legacy

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes declined a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal, choosing to continue playing at the highest level. Despite the substantial financial incentive, Fernandes prioritized competing in prestigious tournaments, motivated by personal goals, his family, and club's coach Ruben Amorim.

Updated: 04-06-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:06 IST
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, citing a desire to maintain his presence in top-tier football.

The Portuguese midfielder considered the proposal, valued at four times his current salary, but was swayed by discussions with his family and coach Ruben Amorim.

Despite a challenging season for United, Fernandes, who was named Player of the Year, remains committed to pursuing his career goals at the elite level, focusing on future competitions.

