Bruno Fernandes Rejects Al-Hilal for Premier League Legacy

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, citing a desire to maintain his presence in top-tier football.

The Portuguese midfielder considered the proposal, valued at four times his current salary, but was swayed by discussions with his family and coach Ruben Amorim.

Despite a challenging season for United, Fernandes, who was named Player of the Year, remains committed to pursuing his career goals at the elite level, focusing on future competitions.