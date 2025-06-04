Norway Edges Switzerland in Controversial Nations League Clash
Switzerland, preparing for the Women's European Championship, lost 1-0 to Norway in a UEFA Nations League match marred by a controversial goal. A deflated ball led to confusion, allowing Norway's Vilde Boe Risa to score. Swiss midfielder Smilla Vallotto voiced frustration, promising to use the incident for motivation.
- Country:
- United States
In a full rehearsal for their debut at the Women's European Championship, host nation Switzerland faced a narrow 1-0 defeat against Norway in the UEFA Nations League.
The match, held in Sion—one of the Euro 2025 host venues—was poignant, with observers reflecting on the nearby tragedy of a landslide that recently struck Blatten. A minute's silence marked the occasion before play commenced.
Norway leveraged a moment of confusion involving a deflated ball to clinch the early lead, as Vilde Boe Risa scored following a quick throw-in. This controversial tactic met with criticism from Swiss midfielder Smilla Vallotto. Led by Pia Sundhage, the Swiss team aims to channel the incident into motivation for upcoming encounters.