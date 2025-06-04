Lorenzo Musetti: Italian Elegance Meets Grand Slam Ambition

Lorenzo Musetti continued his impressive run at the French Open, advancing to his first semifinal after defeating Frances Tiafoe with a sharp one-handed backhand and remarkable court coverage. The 23-year-old Italian, known for his elegant play, won 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-2 to make Italian tennis history.

Musetti's victory at Roland-Garros, where he had previously secured a bronze in the Olympics, marks the first time since 1973 that Italy boasts two male quarterfinalists at a Grand Slam. As Musetti prepares to meet defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, expectations are high for an exciting showdown.

Tiafoe, part of a rare American achievement in Paris, struggled against Musetti, especially in challenging windy conditions. While Tiafoe leveled the match at one set each at one point, Musetti's agility and skill proved decisive, securing his path to a potential championship match.

