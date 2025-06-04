Musetti's Masterclass on Clay: Semifinal Hope at Roland-Garros

Lorenzo Musetti, with his agile court coverage and precise one-handed backhand, reached his first French Open semifinal by defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. The 23-year-old Italian displayed his trademark style at Roland-Garros, where he had previously clinched a bronze medal at the Olympics.

Musetti, after his quarterfinal victory, is poised for a semifinal challenge against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian showcased resilience, overcoming Tiafoe, who struggled amidst the windy conditions. Musetti's semifinal appearance marks an essential progression in his Grand Slam career.

Italy celebrates a rare feat with Musetti and Jannik Sinner reaching the male quarterfinals at Roland-Garros for the first time since 1973. Meanwhile, American Frances Tiafoe's impressive run, alongside Tommy Paul, highlighted a significant moment for U.S. tennis in Paris. The stage is set for enthralling match-ups as the tournament approaches its climax.

