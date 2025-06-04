Left Menu

Ponting Praises Young Punjab Kings Despite IPL Final Defeat

Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting lauded the team's performance in IPL 2023 despite a narrow defeat in the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He highlighted the team's entertaining gameplay and expressed confidence in the younger players' future. Ponting aims to build a stronger team for next season.

Shreyas Iyer (Photo: PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting hailed his team's spirited performance in the 2023 Indian Premier League, despite a heartbreaking six-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings ended the tournament as runners-up, failing to clinch the title.

Their bowlers did well to restrict RCB to 190/9 on a favorable batting pitch, with Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson each claiming three wickets. Yet, after a brisk start provided by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, the middle order faltered, leaving Punjab just short of their target.

Following the match, Ponting commended the team's entertaining brand of cricket and singled out young talents, expressing optimism for future successes. Despite failing to capitalize on a good wicket, as remarked by Shashank Singh after a valiant innings, the coach is committed to refining the squad's approach for the next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

