Socceroos Aim for Crucial Win Against Japan in World Cup Qualifier

Australia's national football team, the Socceroos, is under pressure as they prepare to face Japan in a critical World Cup qualifying match. Veteran player Milos Degenek has been emphasizing to his younger teammates the significance of securing victory to ensure their path to the 2026 World Cup.

A win against Japan would bring Australia closer to qualification, but the team's fate hinges on the outcome of Saudi Arabia's game against Bahrain. The Socceroos currently hold a slight lead over the Saudis in Group C, making this matchup crucial for both sides.

Despite Japan's decision to rest top players and field younger talents, Degenek warns that the challenge remains formidable. The uncapped players will be eager to make their mark and fight for a spot in the World Cup squad. The Australian team must bring their A-game to edge closer to the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)