Royal Challengers Bengaluru Triumph in Thrilling IPL Finale

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their first IPL title, winning a thrilling final against Punjab Kings by six runs. RCB received Rs 20 crore, while PBKS took home Rs 12.5 crore. DDCA earned the 'Best Pitch and Ground' award, receiving Rs 50 lakh. RCB's long-awaited victory highlights their journey in IPL history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thrilling conclusion to the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed their maiden title, edging out Punjab Kings by six runs in a closely contested match. This victory ended RCB's 18-year wait for the prestigious title and brought Rs 20 crore in prize money their way.

Punjab Kings, the runners-up, received Rs 12.5 crore, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans earned Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.5 crore, respectively, for their performances. The IPL has witnessed exponential growth in prize money since its inception in 2008, reflecting its increasing global popularity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi District Cricket Association was honored with the 'Best Pitch and Ground' award for matches held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, receiving Rs 50 lakh. DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the dedication of the ground staff and management to cricket excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

