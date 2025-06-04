Left Menu

Historic Triumph: RCB Clinches Maiden IPL Title

RCB claimed their first IPL title after defeating PBKS in the IPL 2025 final, marking a historic achievement. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers expressed gratitude on social media, celebrating the victory. Skipper Rajat Patidar and veteran Virat Kohli lifted the trophy with a parade planned in Bengaluru.

In a landmark victory, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seized their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling final. The match, held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, witnessed stellar performances from RCB's bowlers and praise from former legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

The final was a nail-biter with Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal each playing pivotal roles in RCB's six-run victory. The victory ended an 18-year wait for RCB, under the leadership of skipper Rajat Patidar, granting Virat Kohli his first IPL triumph.

PBKS fought valiantly under Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting but fell just short despite spirited contributions from Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh. Meanwhile, RCB plans a grand victory parade in Bengaluru, celebrating their maiden title with fans along a route from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

