Left Menu

Manchester City Sets Sights on Tijjani Reijnders in Blockbuster Deal

Manchester City is set to sign Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year contract valued at 55 million euros. Reijnders, who impressed with 15 goals last season, will bolster City's midfield options. Negotiations continue, with City eyeing a boost after Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:48 IST
Manchester City Sets Sights on Tijjani Reijnders in Blockbuster Deal
Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City is on the verge of securing a significant addition to their squad by signing Tijjani Reijnders, the Netherlands midfielder, from AC Milan on a five-year contract worth 55 million euros. A source from the team confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Reijnders, 26, who joined Milan in 2023 and extended his contract until 2030, made a notable impact last season by scoring 15 goals in all competitions and earning the title of Serie A's best midfielder. Despite Milan finishing eighth, his performances caught the attention of City as they look to reinforce their midfield following Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

The Dutch international, part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers squad, expressed his eagerness about the possible move to the Premier League, though he has yet to have contact with City's coach, Pep Guardiola. City aims to enhance its competitive edge in upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025