Manchester City Sets Sights on Tijjani Reijnders in Blockbuster Deal

Manchester City is on the verge of securing a significant addition to their squad by signing Tijjani Reijnders, the Netherlands midfielder, from AC Milan on a five-year contract worth 55 million euros. A source from the team confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Reijnders, 26, who joined Milan in 2023 and extended his contract until 2030, made a notable impact last season by scoring 15 goals in all competitions and earning the title of Serie A's best midfielder. Despite Milan finishing eighth, his performances caught the attention of City as they look to reinforce their midfield following Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

The Dutch international, part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers squad, expressed his eagerness about the possible move to the Premier League, though he has yet to have contact with City's coach, Pep Guardiola. City aims to enhance its competitive edge in upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)