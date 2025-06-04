Jubilation in Bengaluru as RCB Celebrates Maiden IPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, crowned as IPL champions for the first time, were welcomed to a jubilant reception by fans in the Garden City. Supporters thronged the streets to celebrate the historic win as the team arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar greeted the Rajat Patidar-led side upon their touchdown at the airport. As the team made its way to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office, enthusiastic fans lined both sides of the road, cheering wholeheartedly for their sports heroes.

The celebration follows RCB's thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final in Ahmedabad. After their meeting with the Chief Minister, the team will join fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by an open-top bus parade permitted by the CM despite initial traffic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)